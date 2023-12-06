Hamas seeks 'clash' between Muslims and the West says Tajani

Western nations must avoid the "trap" being laid by Islamist Palestinian group Hamas, a terrorist organisation that wants them to "clash" with Muslims, according to Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

"We must avoid falling into the trap set by Hamas, which seeks a clash between the Muslim world and the West," Tajani told the Adnkronos Forum in Rome on Wednesday.

"'We have excellent relations with the Arab world, however Hamas is a terrorist organisation," Tajani underlined.

Tajani blamed Hamas alone for Israel's devastating two-month-old war in Gaza which was sparked by Hamas' gruesome cross-border attack on 7 October, in which 1,200 people were slain and 240 taken hostage.

"The Palestinian people has nothing to do with Hamas' violence," Tajani said. "It is a victim of Hamas, which is using civilians as human shields," he added.