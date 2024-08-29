Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
'Hamas to resume suicide attacks against Israel', Meshaal says

29 agosto 2024 | 15.11
''Resume suicide attacks'' against Israel, in response to the large-scale Israeli military operation in the West Bank and the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip since October 7. This is what Khaled Meshaal, Ismail Haniyeh's predecessor as head of Hamas' political office from 1996 to 2017, suggested during a conference in Istanbul, Turkey. Sky News Arabia reports.

The current situation is ''an open conflict'' to be faced, said Meshaal, inviting Hamas supporters to ''take part on various fronts in the current resistance against the Zionist entity''.

