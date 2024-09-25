Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
Harris has a 12-point advantage among under-35 voters

25 settembre 2024 | 17.25
Kamala Harris is clearly in the lead, with a 12-point advantage, among voters under 35. This is according to a Cnn poll, which records 52% for the vice president against 40% for Donald Trump in this electorate group, crucial for the Democratic victory.

A positive result for Harris who, however, still has work to do to reach those 21 more points that in 2020 Joe Biden ultimately recorded among the youngest. Note that Harris's advantage grows even more among the youngest female voters, reaching 15 points.

