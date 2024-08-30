Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 09:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Harris, 'I will not change my policy of support for Israel, but the war in Gaza must end'

30 agosto 2024 | 09.46
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Kamala Harris says that as President she will not change her policy of support for Israel, but at the same time believes that the war in Gaza "must end." "I am unequivocally and firmly committed to Israel's defense and its ability to defend itself, and that will not change," she said, in a clear reference to military aid, during last night's interview with the Democratic nominee, who then reiterated the urgency of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the hostages held by Hamas.

"Too many innocent Palestinians have been killed, we must have the agreement now, this war must end," she added, also stressing her commitment to the two-state solution to give Palestinians "security, self-determination and dignity."

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
must end war in Gaza but at Gaza
Vedi anche
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza