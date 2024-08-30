Harris, 'I will not change my policy of support for Israel, but the war in Gaza must end'

Kamala Harris says that as President she will not change her policy of support for Israel, but at the same time believes that the war in Gaza "must end." "I am unequivocally and firmly committed to Israel's defense and its ability to defend itself, and that will not change," she said, in a clear reference to military aid, during last night's interview with the Democratic nominee, who then reiterated the urgency of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the hostages held by Hamas.

"Too many innocent Palestinians have been killed, we must have the agreement now, this war must end," she added, also stressing her commitment to the two-state solution to give Palestinians "security, self-determination and dignity."