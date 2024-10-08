Harris, 'I will not meet Putin bilaterally without Kyiv'

If elected president, Kamala Harris has no intention of meeting Vladimir Putin for peace talks without Ukraine. In an interview with Cbs' '60 Minutes', when asked if she would have a face-to-face meeting with the Russian president to negotiate an end to the war, the Democratic presidential candidate said: "Not bilaterally without Ukraine, no. Ukraine must have a say in Ukraine's future." And then she reiterated that if Donald Trump had been president "we would have Putin sitting in Kyiv right now." "He says he could end the war in a day. You know how? With the surrender" of Ukraine, Harris said in a reference to her Republican rival and his idea on the conflict.