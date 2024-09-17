Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 17:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Harris launches campaign to register young people to vote

17 settembre 2024 | 17.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Kamala Harris launches a mobilization to register young Americans, a crucial electoral base for the Democrats, to vote. And the campaign starts on the very day that National Voter Registration Day is celebrated in the United States, established in 2012 to help millions of Americans register to exercise their right to vote.

"The stakes this November could not be higher and Vice President Harris knows that our democracy is stronger when we all vote," said Harrsi's campaign manager, Juilie Javez, stressing that "we are focused on meeting young Americans" to register them since "when we vote, we win." According to a recent poll, Harris in key states has an 8-point lead over Donald Trump among younger voters, between the ages of 18 and 29.

Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, will lead a series of events in the key states of Georgia and North Carolina, while his wife Gwen will meet in Nevada with young people who will be urged not only to register but also to vote early. There will be events at universities in other key states, such as Penn State where Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro will be present, and the University of Michigan where actress Jane Fonda will participate in a climate event.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
giovani americani celebrare negli Stati Uniti lanciare campagna campagna
Vedi anche
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza