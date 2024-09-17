Harris launches campaign to register young people to vote

Kamala Harris launches a mobilization to register young Americans, a crucial electoral base for the Democrats, to vote. And the campaign starts on the very day that National Voter Registration Day is celebrated in the United States, established in 2012 to help millions of Americans register to exercise their right to vote.

"The stakes this November could not be higher and Vice President Harris knows that our democracy is stronger when we all vote," said Harrsi's campaign manager, Juilie Javez, stressing that "we are focused on meeting young Americans" to register them since "when we vote, we win." According to a recent poll, Harris in key states has an 8-point lead over Donald Trump among younger voters, between the ages of 18 and 29.

Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, will lead a series of events in the key states of Georgia and North Carolina, while his wife Gwen will meet in Nevada with young people who will be urged not only to register but also to vote early. There will be events at universities in other key states, such as Penn State where Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro will be present, and the University of Michigan where actress Jane Fonda will participate in a climate event.