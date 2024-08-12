Harris surpasses Trump in trust on economy management

For the first time since the beginning of the election campaign, voters show more confidence in the Democratic ticket than in Donald Trump for managing the economy. This is what emerges from a poll, conducted by the Financial Times and the University of Michigan, which therefore records the overtaking of Kamala Harris - who is given the lead in many key states - even on a front that until now seemed to continue to favor the former president.

Although Harris' lead now is minimal, 42% to 41%, the poll is significant because it marks "a marked shift in voter sentiment following Joe Biden's withdrawal from the White House race," the FT points out. Before the president's withdrawal on July 21, only 35% of voters trusted his handling of the economy, despite his administration's good results, compared to 41 who trusted Trump.

If Trump's favors remain unchanged, the new poll shows how in a few weeks the Democratic ticket has gained a good 7 percentage points of support for its economic policy, gaining support among the 18% of voters who last month said they did not trust either candidate on the economy.