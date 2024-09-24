Harris to visit Mexico border on Friday to gain ground on Trump on migrants

Possible visit to the border with Mexico by Kamala Harris during the Democrat's election stop in Arizona on Friday. According to CNN, her campaign is considering this possibility with the aim of gaining ground on the issue of migrants from Donald Trump, who continues to be ahead in the polls on this front.

Friday's visit would also be a response by Harris to accusations of never going to the border made by Republicans who are using the fact that Joe Biden entrusted his deputy with the burning migrant package at the beginning of his term to blame her entirely responsibility for the migration crisis. The final decision on the visit has not yet been made, but Harris's team believes this would be an opportunity to narrow the "gap" with Trump, which they believe has already narrowed.

Harris's main argument is that the bipartisan law for stricter border measures that the Trumpian Republicans have sunk, at the direct indication of the former president, so that they can continue to attack the Biden administration on migrants during the election campaign.

Without forgetting the alarm, addressed in particular to Hispanic voters, for the indiscriminate measures and mass deportations that Trump promises once he returns to the White House.

"While we are fighting to move our nation forward, Donald Trump and his extremists will try to push us back - said the vice president in recent days - you all remember what they did to divide families and now they are promising the largest deportations, mass deportations, in American history".

"I imagine what it would be like, what would happen? - Harris said again - mass raids, mass detention camps, but what are we talking about?"