Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 10:28
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Harris to visit Mexico border on Friday to gain ground on Trump on migrants

24 settembre 2024 | 10.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Possible visit to the border with Mexico by Kamala Harris during the Democrat's election stop in Arizona on Friday. According to CNN, her campaign is considering this possibility with the aim of gaining ground on the issue of migrants from Donald Trump, who continues to be ahead in the polls on this front.

Friday's visit would also be a response by Harris to accusations of never going to the border made by Republicans who are using the fact that Joe Biden entrusted his deputy with the burning migrant package at the beginning of his term to blame her entirely responsibility for the migration crisis. The final decision on the visit has not yet been made, but Harris's team believes this would be an opportunity to narrow the "gap" with Trump, which they believe has already narrowed.

Harris's main argument is that the bipartisan law for stricter border measures that the Trumpian Republicans have sunk, at the direct indication of the former president, so that they can continue to attack the Biden administration on migrants during the election campaign.

Without forgetting the alarm, addressed in particular to Hispanic voters, for the indiscriminate measures and mass deportations that Trump promises once he returns to the White House.

"While we are fighting to move our nation forward, Donald Trump and his extremists will try to push us back - said the vice president in recent days - you all remember what they did to divide families and now they are promising the largest deportations, mass deportations, in American history".

"I imagine what it would be like, what would happen? - Harris said again - mass raids, mass detention camps, but what are we talking about?"

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
confine Messico Messico di Kamala Harris visita al confine campagna elettorale
Vedi anche
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza