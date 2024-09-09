Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 16:37
Harris-Trump debate, bookies choose former president but odds are balanced

09 settembre 2024 | 16.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Donald Trump versus Kamala Harris, act one. The TV confrontation between the Republican, already President of the United States from 2017 to 2021, and the new candidate for the Democratic Party, chosen at the last convention in Chicago after Joe Biden's withdrawal, will be staged in Philadelphia on Tuesday, September 10 at 9 pm local time (3 am on Wednesday, September 11 in Italy). As reported by Agipronews, a close fight and on the edge of balance according to bookmakers, who see Trump's return slightly ahead, offered at 1.80 on Betflag and 1.85 on Sisal, while Harris' victory oscillates between 1.85 and 1.95, for a first time ever for a woman at the helm of the United States.

