Harris's lead grows, now 6 points ahead nationally

One week after the debate in which she emerged as the clear winner, Kamala Harris continues to see her lead over Donald Trump grow, now 6 points ahead nationally. According to a poll published today by Morning Consult, the vice president is at 51% of the vote, the widest lead recorded since she 'entered the field' on July 21, with the former president at 45%. There are then 2% undecided and 2% of voters who would prefer other candidates.

The survey then confirms that the clear majority, 61%, of voters who watched the debate broadcast last week by Abcnews, believe that Harris won the duel. A conclusion also shared by one in 5 Republicans. While just 33% say the winner was Trump.

Among Harris' strengths are younger voters, among whom she has 56% against 41% for Trump, and African Americans who overwhelmingly, 78% against 18%, support her. Also another poll, released today by the Human Rights Campaign, records that 77% of voters who belong to the Lgbtq community will vote for Harris, against just 8% who support Trump.