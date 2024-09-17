Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Harris's lead grows, now 6 points ahead nationally

17 settembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
One week after the debate in which she emerged as the clear winner, Kamala Harris continues to see her lead over Donald Trump grow, now 6 points ahead nationally. According to a poll published today by Morning Consult, the vice president is at 51% of the vote, the widest lead recorded since she 'entered the field' on July 21, with the former president at 45%. There are then 2% undecided and 2% of voters who would prefer other candidates.

The survey then confirms that the clear majority, 61%, of voters who watched the debate broadcast last week by Abcnews, believe that Harris won the duel. A conclusion also shared by one in 5 Republicans. While just 33% say the winner was Trump.

Among Harris' strengths are younger voters, among whom she has 56% against 41% for Trump, and African Americans who overwhelmingly, 78% against 18%, support her. Also another poll, released today by the Human Rights Campaign, records that 77% of voters who belong to the Lgbtq community will vote for Harris, against just 8% who support Trump.

