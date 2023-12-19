Herzog remarks on a new Gaza truce 'welcome'

Israel's president Isaac Herzog's comments on Tuesday signalling his country's openness to a second Gaza truce to free hostages held by Hamas and allow more humanitarian aid to enter the besieged Palestinian enclave are "welcome" to Italy and the United Kingdom.

“We have welcomed Herzog's declaration extremely positively," Tajani said at a joint press conference with his UK counterpart David Cameron in Rome on Tuesday.

"It's a very positive message which, like everyone, we had hoped for," Tajani stated.

Herzog's remarks came ahead of a UN Security Council vote on a US-sponsored ceasefire resolution expected on Tuesday which includes a condemnation of Gaza-ruling Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

At least 1,200 civilians and soldiers were killed in Israel in the deadly Hamas cross-border attack on 7 October and least 130 of 240 hostages abducted by the group are still held in Gaza, according to the army. A total 19,453 civilians have been killed in the 73-day-old Israeli military offensive triggered by the Hamas attack, according to Gaza's health ministry.