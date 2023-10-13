Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 13 Ottobre 2023
Temi caldi
Hezbollah attack 'would destabilise entire Mideast'

13 ottobre 2023 | 16.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Hezbollah attack 'would destabilise entire Mideast'

An attack on northern Israel by Lebanon's powerful armed group Hezbollah would be "a terrible" development in the war with Palestinian militant group Hamas, which would "destabilise" the Mideast region, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Friday.

''Hezbollah must confine itself to Lebanon, because an attack on northern Israel would be a terrible turn of events that would destabilise the whole of the Middle East," Tajani said during a visit to Tel Aviv.

Israel said on Wednesday it hit an observation post belonging to Hezbollah, which claimed to have fired a guided missile at an Israeli tank on Tuesday after Israeli shelling into Lebanon killed three of the Iran-backed group's fighters on Monday.

The violence along the border with Lebanon, sparked by the conflict that has erupted between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas after it killed 1,300 people in a multi-front attack last Saturday, is the most serious escalation since the 2006 war with Hezbollah.

Hezbollah attack Mideast Tajani
