Hezbollah top commander Aqil killed, third targeted Idf raid on Beirut since start of war/Adnkronos

The 'targeted' one against Hezbollah top commander Ibrahim Aqil is the third air raid conducted by the Israel Defense Forces (Idf) in Beirut since the start of the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip on 7 October.

The first Israeli raid on the Lebanese capital dates back to the beginning of the year, January 2, and coincides with the first high-ranking Hamas leader killed since the start of the operation in the Gaza Strip. Saleh al-Arouri, number two in the Hamas political office since 2017, was among the founders of the Ezzedin al-Qassam Brigades and a member of the political bureau of the Palestinian organization since 2010, was eliminated. Born in Aroura, in the West Bank, in 1966, he had appeared together with Haniyeh in the video with which the leadership of the Palestinian movement celebrated the news of the attack in Israel on TV.

Hamas confirmed that al-Arouri was killed along with at least two other al-Qassam Brigades commanders in an explosion on the southern outskirts of Beirut attributed to an Israeli drone. On the head of the man, who was also considered the link between Hamas with Iran and Hezbollah, the United States had placed a five million dollar bounty.

More recently, on 30 July, the Israeli air raid that led to the killing on the southern outskirts of Beirut of Fuad Shukr, also known as Hajj Mohsin, military adviser to the leader of the Shiite pro-Iranian movement Hassan Nasrallah for the planning and direction of war operations. Hezbollah commander and number two in the group, Shukr was considered responsible for the massacre at the Majdal Shams football field in which 12 Druze children lost their lives.

Shukr was considered by the IDF to be the commander of Hezbollah's precision missile project and was therefore in charge of weapons, precision-guided missiles, cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles, long-range rockets and drones. He was also wanted by the United States for his role in the 1983 bombing of the US Marine barracks in Beirut and there was a five million dollar bounty on his head. Sixty years old, he was Hezbollah's most senior military commander.