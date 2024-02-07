'Horrors and violence' in Sudan as UNHCR chief Grandi calls for $4.1bn in aid

The United Nations is launching a 4.1 billion dollar humanitarian appeal for civilians caught up in the war in Sudan, where "untold horrors, violence and fear" are causing a million people to flee their homes each month, refugee chief Filippo Grandi stated on Wednesday.

"Untold horrors, violence and fear are driving one million people from their homes each month in Sudan," Grandi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Today, the UN is launching its 2024 humanitarian appeals for Sudan and its refugees. We are asking for $4.1 billion," read the tweet.

Last year only 40% of a UNHCR appeal for Sudan was funded, Grandi noted.

"We must do better than that," the tweet added.

Almost 18 million people across Sudan are facing acute hunger, and more than five million are enduring emergency levels of hunger in areas worst affected by the 10-month-old war, the UN World Food Programme warned last week.

WFP on Friday called on Sudan's warring factions - the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces - to immediately guarantee the unempeded delivery of aid noting it had received reports of people dying of starvation.

The Sudan conflict began in April last year when a power struggle between the army and the RSF broke out over a plan to move to towards civilian rule.

The two sides shared power with civilians after toppling former leader Omar al-Bashir in 2019 but staged a joint coup 2021.