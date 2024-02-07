Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

'Horrors and violence' in Sudan as UNHCR chief Grandi calls for $4.1bn in aid

07 febbraio 2024 | 13.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Photo: Amnesty/Tim McKulka
Photo: Amnesty/Tim McKulka

The United Nations is launching a 4.1 billion dollar humanitarian appeal for civilians caught up in the war in Sudan, where "untold horrors, violence and fear" are causing a million people to flee their homes each month, refugee chief Filippo Grandi stated on Wednesday.

"Untold horrors, violence and fear are driving one million people from their homes each month in Sudan," Grandi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Today, the UN is launching its 2024 humanitarian appeals for Sudan and its refugees. We are asking for $4.1 billion," read the tweet.

Last year only 40% of a UNHCR appeal for Sudan was funded, Grandi noted.

"We must do better than that," the tweet added.

Almost 18 million people across Sudan are facing acute hunger, and more than five million are enduring emergency levels of hunger in areas worst affected by the 10-month-old war, the UN World Food Programme warned last week.

WFP on Friday called on Sudan's warring factions - the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces - to immediately guarantee the unempeded delivery of aid noting it had received reports of people dying of starvation.

The Sudan conflict began in April last year when a power struggle between the army and the RSF broke out over a plan to move to towards civilian rule.

The two sides shared power with civilians after toppling former leader Omar al-Bashir in 2019 but staged a joint coup 2021.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Grandi UNHCR Sudan appeal
Vedi anche
News to go
Blinken in Israele
Piattaforma Mares, 21 Paesi potenziano scambi dati
News to go
Settimana corta, al via sperimentazione in Germania
News to go
Auto elettrica o no? Le preferenze degli italiani
News to go
Italia-Giappone, Meloni: "Esercitazioni congiunte al via ad agosto con F35"
News to go
Agricoltori, al via altra settimana di proteste
News to go
Bollette, il 6 febbraio resi noti vincitori asta per tutele graduali
Sanremo 2024, Fiorello a Fazio: "Io dopo Amadeus? No, vado su Onlyfans"
Sanremo 2024, Fazio con Amadeus e Fiorello: il messaggio alla Rai - Video
News to go
Turismo, l'Italia è la meta più desiderata dagli europei
News to go
Tumori, Oms: "Un europeo su 4 rischia di ammalarsi, non tagliare su sanità"
News to go
Lugansk, sale a 28 numero vittime bombardamento panificio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza