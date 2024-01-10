Houthi attacks in Red Sea 'damaging' for Italian ports - Tajani

Attacks since December by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants on container ships along the key Red Sea trade route are harming Italy's ports, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday.

"Disruption to commercial shipping in the Red Sea caused by Houthi 'rebel' attacks is damaging to our maritme companies and to our ports," Tajani told MPs.

"I am thinking in particular of southern hubs like Gioia Tauro and northern ones like Genoa and Trieste, Tajani said.

Tajani was taking questions from lawmakers on Italy's G7 presidency and the country's role in multi-lateral efforts aimed at international stability.