Houthi attacks in Red Sea region alarm Italy

Italy is "deeply concerned" by attacks on international shipping in the key Red Sea trade by Iran-backed Houthi militants since November and vows to prevent the escalating conflict speading further in the Middle East.

“Italy is deeply concerned about the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, which put at risk the safety of navigation and, consequently, also the exports of our companies,” Tajani told his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in phone talks on Wednesday.

Italy, which is G7 president this year, is working with other nations "to define a response at European level," Tajani told Safadi.

During their conversation, Tajani and Safadi "discussed the situation in Lebanon and the risk of the conflict widening, also following the most recent developments" said the statement.

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets into Israel, allegedly targeting an Israeli air surveillance base in the north as "an initial response" to the suspected Israeli strike on 2 January that killed killed senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri in a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut.

“Also as G7 president, Italy remains committed to avoiding the risks of escalation and intends to remain at the forefront to facilitate coordination between those countries that play a key role at an international level," Tajani stated.

Iran-backed Hezbollah's leader, Hasan Nasrallah, the leader said earlier this month that the killing of al-Arouri will "not go unpunished".