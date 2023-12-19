Houthi Red Sea attacks worry Italy, UK

Attacks on ships in the Red Sea by Yemen's pro-Palestinian, Iran-aligned Houthi movement concern Italy and the United Kingdom, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday

"We have a shared preoccupation at what is happening in the Red Sea," Tajani told a joint press conference with his UK counterpart David Cameron in Rome.

The Houthi missile and drone attacks on commercial vessels, which have intensified in recent days, have disrupted shipping and led the United States to launch an international naval operation to protect ships on the Red Sea route. .