Martedì 19 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 19:08
19:35 Attacchi mar Rosso, Difesa: nave italiana inviata in ambito di operazione esistente e autorizzata

19:12 Allegri, parole 'pesanti' all'arbitro Massa: multato

18:52 Saman Abbas, il difensore del cugino: "Assoluzione? Ci speravo" - Video

18:50 Covid, corde vocali paralizzate per virus: il caso di una 15enne

18:31 La Casa di Carta, nello spin-off con Pedro Alonso 'Berlino' redivivo

18:29 Chiara Ferragni e le uova, l'azienda: "Nessun sovrapprezzo"

18:26 Sanremo Giovani, ecco chi sono i 12 finalisti

18:21 Chiara Ferragni, procura Milano verso apertura fascicolo su pandoro Balocco

18:15 Saman Abbas, ergastolo per i genitori della 18enne: 14 anni allo zio, assolti i cugini

17:54 Carlo e Camilla scherzano prima dell'incoronazione: "Posso volare"

17:35 Fatturato Ferrero commerciale Italia a oltre 1,7 mld, + 6,7%

17:10 Scoperto un Mantegna nei depositi del Museo Correr di Venezia

Houthi Red Sea attacks worry Italy, UK

19 dicembre 2023 | 19.19
Redazione Adnkronos
Houthi Red Sea attacks worry Italy, UK

Attacks on ships in the Red Sea by Yemen's pro-Palestinian, Iran-aligned Houthi movement concern Italy and the United Kingdom, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday

"We have a shared preoccupation at what is happening in the Red Sea," Tajani told a joint press conference with his UK counterpart David Cameron in Rome.

The Houthi missile and drone attacks on commercial vessels, which have intensified in recent days, have disrupted shipping and led the United States to launch an international naval operation to protect ships on the Red Sea route. .

Yemen Houthis Red Sea attacks
