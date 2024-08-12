Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 11:27
Huge fire north of Athens, thousands of residents evacuated

12 agosto 2024 | 10.54
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Thousands of residents have been evacuated from their homes due to a massive wildfire spreading north of Athens, with flames up to 25 meters high. Fire brigade spokesperson Vassilis Vathrakogiannis said that in the nearby town of Varnavas, people trapped by the flames were rescued thanks to a convoy of 20-25 vehicles. The fire is now moving south towards the village of Penteli, northeast of Athens. At least three hospitals in the area have been evacuated.

Forty fires have broken out in Greece since Saturday afternoon and firefighters are currently still trying to extinguish seven. More than 500 firefighters and 150 vehicles have been deployed to put out the flames. Vathrakogiannis added that winds remained strong overnight and are expected to increase in intensity over the course of the morning.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
been evacuated nearby town flame Atene
