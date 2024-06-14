Hungary: Anti-fascist Ilaria Salis 'released from house arrest' after European Parliament election

Newly elected MEP and anti-fascist Ilaria Salis was freed from house arrest in Budapest on Friday, according to sources. Salis went on trial in May for attacking neo-Nazis at a rally in the Hungarian capital, where she was detained in February last year.

The 40-year-old primary school teacher from Monza has immunity form the Hungarian charges following her election to the European Parliament last weekend for the Greens and Left Alliance (AVS) representing northwest Italy.

In a joint statement, AVS leaders Angelo Bonelli and Nicola Frantaoianni hailed the release of Salis, who sparked a diplomatic rift and anger in Italy, when she appeared in court in Hungary in shackles and handcuffs in late January.

Salis was granted house arrest in May after her lawyers detailed the dire prison conditions she said she had to endure. Salis, denied all the charges against her, which carried a jail term of up to 11 years.