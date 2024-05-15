Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 15 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 17:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Hungary: Tajani hails transfer of Salis from jail to house arrest

Illaria Salis
Illaria Salis
15 maggio 2024 | 16.14
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Anti-fascist Illaria Salis will be transferred from prison to house arrest pending her trial in Hungary for assault at a neo-Nazi rally in Budapest last year after an appeals court accepted her lawyer's request, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday, welcoming the move.

"“It's good that Ilaria Salis has been granted house arrest. This was what we wanted," Tajani told lawmakers after announcing the news during parliamentary question time.

"Now she will be able to vote safely. "We hope she can be acquitted and return to Italy as soon as possible," Tajani continued.

The granting of house arrest to Salis result was the result of "intensive and silent" diplomatic teamwork, Tajani claimed.

Salis, a 38-year-old primary school teacher from Monza, northern Italy, has been in Hungarian custody since 11 February 2023 and made international headlines and caused a diplomatic row after appearing in court several times this year handcuffed, chained and shackled.

Salis, her family and her lawyer allege poor treatment in prison and want her to be put under house arrest in Italy pending her trial, which was due to start this month. She is standing as a candidate for the Green and Left Alliance in the European elections on 6-9 June.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Hungary Tajani Salis house arrest
Vedi anche
Meteo, Italia divisa in due: le previsioni per i prossimi giorni
News to go
Mare 2024, 10 Bandiere blu in più per l'Italia: ecco dove
News to go
Investimenti, in arrivo nuovo Btp Green con scadenza 2037
News to go
Camorra, soldi nella ristorazione per finanziare il clan Contini: 5 arresti
News to go
Banche, le nuove regole sulle crypto slittano al 2026
News to go
Mattarella: "La pace si costruisce a partire dalla vita di ogni giorno"
News to go
Polemica sulla sugar tax
News to go
Truffe online, arriva il reato
News to go
Bari, prostituzione minorile in strutture ricettive di lusso: 10 arresti
News to go
Made in Italy, Coldiretti: "Cibo prima ricchezza del Paese"
Vaticano, da Medjugorje a Trevignano: giro di vite su apparizioni
News to go
2023 ha registrato nuovo minimo storico nascite in Italia, report Save the Children


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza