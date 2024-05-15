Hungary: Tajani hails transfer of Salis from jail to house arrest

Anti-fascist Illaria Salis will be transferred from prison to house arrest pending her trial in Hungary for assault at a neo-Nazi rally in Budapest last year after an appeals court accepted her lawyer's request, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday, welcoming the move.

"“It's good that Ilaria Salis has been granted house arrest. This was what we wanted," Tajani told lawmakers after announcing the news during parliamentary question time.

"Now she will be able to vote safely. "We hope she can be acquitted and return to Italy as soon as possible," Tajani continued.

The granting of house arrest to Salis result was the result of "intensive and silent" diplomatic teamwork, Tajani claimed.

Salis, a 38-year-old primary school teacher from Monza, northern Italy, has been in Hungarian custody since 11 February 2023 and made international headlines and caused a diplomatic row after appearing in court several times this year handcuffed, chained and shackled.

Salis, her family and her lawyer allege poor treatment in prison and want her to be put under house arrest in Italy pending her trial, which was due to start this month. She is standing as a candidate for the Green and Left Alliance in the European elections on 6-9 June.