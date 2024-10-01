Hurricane Helene, at least 130 dead and about 600 missing

The death toll from Hurricane Helene, which hit the United States, has risen to at least 130, while about 600 people are still missing in Asheville, North Carolina. CNN reports. According to White House National Security Adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall, "the data we have available now tell us that there could be as many as 600 lives lost. But we have no confirmation. We know that there are 600 people missing or unaccounted for and that the work continues". During a press conference, Sherwood-Randall explained that "it is possible that the number of people who have died will unfortunately increase.

The states most affected by the hurricane were North Carolina with 56 deaths and South Carolina with 30 deaths, while Georgia recorded 25. Florida follows with 11 deaths, Tennessee with six and Virginia with two.

U.S. President Joe Biden will be in North Carolina tomorrow, as he himself announced in the past few hours after a phone call with the state's governor, Roy Cooper.