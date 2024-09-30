Hurricane Helene, death toll rises to 88 in USA

At least 88 people have died in the United States, particularly in North Carolina, due to Hurricane Helene. NBC News reports, recalling that Helene made landfall Thursday night in the Big Bend region of Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. The death toll could be even higher, as dozens of people are missing.

In eastern Tennessee, hard hit by the hurricane, flooding has engulfed entire neighborhoods. Power is being restored in some of the affected areas, but more than two million people in several states remain without electricity. According to meteorologists, rain is expected to continue today over parts of the central Appalachians.