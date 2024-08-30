Idf, Hamas leader killed in Jenin

The commander of Hamas' military wing in Jenin, Wissam Hazem, was killed this morning along with two other militants in clashes and drone strikes in the northern West Bank. The IDF, Shin Bet and Israeli police said. According to the Israeli army, during an operation in the northern West Bank, the military identified a cell of gunmen in a car in the city of Zababdeh, in the Jenin area.

Undercover border police officers opened fire on the car, killing Hazem, while the other two gunmen fled, a joint statement said. Shortly after, a drone struck and killed the two militants, the Times of Israel explains.

According to Israeli authorities, Hazem was involved in numerous shootings and attacks and was planning further attacks against Israel. The other two gunmen, killed by the drone, are identified by the IDF as Maysara Masharqa and Arafat Amer. The military explains that they were members of Hamas who worked for Hazem and that they were also involved in armed attacks against Israeli communities.