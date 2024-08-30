Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 11:13
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Idf, Hamas leader killed in Jenin

30 agosto 2024 | 10.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The commander of Hamas' military wing in Jenin, Wissam Hazem, was killed this morning along with two other militants in clashes and drone strikes in the northern West Bank. The IDF, Shin Bet and Israeli police said. According to the Israeli army, during an operation in the northern West Bank, the military identified a cell of gunmen in a car in the city of Zababdeh, in the Jenin area.

Undercover border police officers opened fire on the car, killing Hazem, while the other two gunmen fled, a joint statement said. Shortly after, a drone struck and killed the two militants, the Times of Israel explains.

According to Israeli authorities, Hazem was involved in numerous shootings and attacks and was planning further attacks against Israel. The other two gunmen, killed by the drone, are identified by the IDF as Maysara Masharqa and Arafat Amer. The military explains that they were members of Hamas who worked for Hazem and that they were also involved in armed attacks against Israeli communities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Jenin area northern West Bank Janin Cisgiordania
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza