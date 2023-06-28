IFAD bolsters Mozambique's agriculture sector, sustainable development

The United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development and Mozambique's government have inked grant accords worth $4.2 million to boost food security, nutrition, output, incomes and resilience among the country's small farmers, IFAD said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Agriculture still remains the main economic activity in Mozambique with high growth potential given the vast availability of arable land and agroecological diversity,” the statement cited Sara Mbago-Bhunu, IFAD Regional Director, East and Southern Africa, as saying.

“We are actively promoting productivity and diversification of diets as well as increased income and employment," Mbago-Bhunu went on.

"As we work towards the sustainable development of Mozambique’s food system...our primary emphasis is on addressing the drivers and impacts of fragility to build resilient food systems," Mbago-Bhunu added.

The agriculture sector in Mozambique provides employment to 70 per cent of the population and accounts for about 27.5 per cent of the country’s GDP, mainly from crop production, forestry, livestock and fisheries.

However, the small-scale producers who provide 94 per cent of the food consumed in Mozambique have very little access to mechanization, the IFAD statement noted.

Despite its agricultural potential, Mozambique is a net importer of food. Productivity is low and farmers lose about 30 per cent of their crops due to post-harvest losses. This situation is made worse by the country’s vulnerability to climate change and the increasing frequency and intensity of severe climate events, IFAD said.

Most recently, Cyclone Freddy destroyed about 66,000 hectares of agricultural land, negatively impacting the country’s food security.

Meanwhile, the 16-month-old conflict between grain producers Ukraine and Russia has negatively impacted Mozambique's fragile economy, leading to high inflation rates and reducing its ability to produce and ensure the availability of food, leaving thousands short of food.

Through its Crisis Response Initiative, IFAD will help strengthen food security by supporting seed production for select value chains, enhancing access to farm inputs, and strengthening food and market systems.

Small-scale producers’ increased productivity will reduce the need for imported foods, the statement underlined.

An alarming 38 per cent of the children are suffering from chronic malnutrition in Mozambique, a scourge that IFAD hopes to tackle through a project to develop aquaculture and include fish in children's diets.

With funding from the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation, IFAD will help Mozambique's aquaculture sector tap into the immense and unexploited potential of freshwater fish production, according to the statement.

The IFAD-NORAD project will boost small-scale aquaculture productivity by providing fingerlings, building fish farmers’ capacity through training, technical assistance to feed producers, and linking women and youth producers to markets. The inclusion of fish in children’s diets will markedly improve their nutrition, the statements said.

IFAD has invested over $386.47 million in 15 rural development programmes and projects in Mozambique since 1983 worth almost 581 million dollars, benefitting 2,391,789 rural households.