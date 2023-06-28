Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 23:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

19:25 Taylor Swift, concerto Milano: raddoppia data San Siro 2024

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

IFAD president urges innovative approaches to development

28 giugno 2023 | 18.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Innovation and new technology can lift more people out of poverty faster by propelling economic growth and boosting employment, the International Fund for Agricultural Development's president Alvaro Lario said on Wednesday.

"At IFAD we need new approaches and to harness new technologies to achieve better, faster results and have greater impact on the poor," Lario told the UN agency's Innovation Day 2023.

The event held in at IFAD's headquarters in Rome aimed to showcase its new and ramped up partnerships to help small farmers boost output and adapt to climate and economic shocks.

Innovative approaches to development boost economic growth and employment, reducing social inequality and tackling environmental challenge, Alvaro argued.

"Innovation models can help us address development challenges on a larger scale by reaching real people, supporting and changing the lives of vulnerable communities," Alvaro underlined.

IFAD is the only UN agency that specialises in agricultural development.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
IFAD Alvaro Lario development innovation technology
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza