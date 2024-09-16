Ifo survey on AfD victory, economists sound the alarm bell

The success of AfD, Alternative for Germany, in the eastern German states of Thuringia and Saxony, will have negative consequences for the two regions. This is the belief of 78% of the sample of economists interviewed by Ifo, the Institute for Economic Research, one of Germany's leading economic think tanks, based in Munich.

Less than 3% of the 185 economists interviewed see possible positive or even very positive effects of the vote and in particular of the result of the AfD, which came first in Thuringia and second after the CDU in Saxony. "The unanimous assessment of economic experts that support for radical parties will seriously damage regions as locations for economic activity should be a wake-up call for the population," said Niklas Potrafke, director of the Ifo Center for Public Finance and Political Economy. "These results underscore the great influence that voting can have on economic expectations."

In the survey, the experts rated the consequences of the AfD's election victory as particularly negative in terms of the regions' attractiveness for skilled labor. Almost 84% said they expected negative or very negative consequences in this regard, compared to only 3% who thought otherwise.

Similarly, a clear majority of 77% of the sample expect negative effects on companies' investment decisions, while just under 2% say they expect positive effects.