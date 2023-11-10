Implement Italy-Uzbekistan strategic partnership swiftly says Mattarella

Uzbekistan is a vital bridge between Europe and central Asia, linking the countries of a region of growing importance, Italy's president Sergio Mattarella said Friday, urging a new bilateral strategic partnership to be swifty enacted.

"This region is crucial to the equilibrium that exists between Europe and Asia and for the cooperation we hope will flourish with Asia," Mattarella told Italians in Tashkent after talks with Uzbekistan's president Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"Central Asia's role is crucial, and Uzbekistan, a link between the countries of the region, is strengthening mutual collaboration and understanding, which is both important and precious," he said.

During his visit to Uzbekistan and talks with Mirziyoyev, Mattarella underlined the need to for"quick" and "concrete" implementation of the bilateral strategic partnership inked in Rome on 8 June, he said.

The strategic partnership agrees to "deepen and expand" cooperation "bilaterally and multilaterally" in areas from defence, security, economic and trade cooperation to culture, science, education and tourism.