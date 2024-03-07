'Innovation stems from connecting people, ideas' - Moralis

Innovation is made possible by bringing together people and ideas and and philantrophical organisations have a key bridging role to play in "finding solutions to today's great challenges," according to Delphine Moralis chief executive officer of Philanthropy Europe association Philea

"Innovation comes from connecting people and ideas. And philanthropy must have this opportunity as well," Philea chief executive officer Delphine Moralis said on Thursday.

"In fact, philanthropy also has the specific role of a catalyst and bridge builder in order to unite different stakeholders and actors and find solutions for today's grand challenges," she said.

Moralis was speaking on the sidelines of a two-day even in Milan that kicked off on Thursday, promoted by Brussels-based Philea and entitled 'Breaking bad (habits) - How can foundations move from silos to shaping future innovation ecosystems?'.

!Within this community, we have foundations that specifically invest in research and innovation and come together in the research forum to discuss issues around philanthropic investment and equity in research, how to innovate and make sure that philanthropy's capital can be used in a targeted way," she said.

Fondazione Cariplo is among Europe's leading philanthropic organizations which are being represented by over 120 people at the Milan event taking place a Cariplo Factory's premises in the city.

The goal of the Research Forum 2024 is to forge recommendations for the sector to allow it to overcome current gaps in innovation and on how to reinforce philathropic support to bridge the shortfall, as well as to put forward potential incentives to improve cooperation between fondations and other organisations.