'Intense diplomatic activity' to save civilians in Gaza

"Extremely intense diplomatic activity" is underway towards a ceasefire to allow the release of nearly 200 Israeli hostages in Gaza and to prevent further Palestinian civilian bloodshed as Israel intensifies its bombing campaign ahead of an expected ground invasion of the besieged enclave, Italy said on Monday.

"Extremely intense diplomatic activity for peace is underway because we really want the situation to calm down," foreign minister Antonio Tajani told Rai Isoradio.

"This is to help free the hostages being held by (Palestinian militant group) Hamas and to save Gaza's civilian population," said Tajani.

Hamas say 400,000 of the 1.1 million people who live in northern Gaza 400,000 have headed to the south of the Strip following Israel's order to leave their homes.

Diplomatic efforts are also underway to get food, fuel and water into Gaza after Israel imposed a full blockade last week following the Hamas multi-front attack on 7 October that killed 1,300 people in the Jewish state.