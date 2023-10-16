Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 16 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:57
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:42 Palermo, morto bimbo di 3 anni: forse ucciso da fuga di gas in casa

13:31 Laguardia (Legacoop), 'ristorazione collettiva centrale ma no attenzione da governo'

13:31 Busia (Anac), 'per ristorazione collettiva lavorare su qualità ed equilibrio contratti' 

13:25 Inflazione in lieve calo a settembre, carrello spesa a +8,1%

13:16 Olimpiadi Milano-Cortina 2026, niente pista: gare bob saranno all'estero

13:14 Terremoto oggi Campi Flegrei, magnitudo 3.6

13:03 Sciopero generale venerdì 20 ottobre: mezzi pubblici, treni e scuole a rischio stop

12:54 Che tempo che fa e boom ascolti, Fazio: "Partenza entusiasmante"

12:30 Manovra 2024, Giorgia Meloni: "Seria e realistica, fiera del risultato"

12:03 Canone Rai, nel 2024 arriva nuovo prezzo: quanto costerà

11:53 Nasi (Cirfood), 'ristorazione collettiva centrale, se ne parla troppo poco'

11:29 Pnrr, Csel: progetti per servizio idrico valgono 5,8 mld ma Piano copre solo 60% costi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

'Intense diplomatic activity' to save civilians in Gaza

16 ottobre 2023 | 12.57
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

'Intense diplomatic activity' to save civilians in Gaza

"Extremely intense diplomatic activity" is underway towards a ceasefire to allow the release of nearly 200 Israeli hostages in Gaza and to prevent further Palestinian civilian bloodshed as Israel intensifies its bombing campaign ahead of an expected ground invasion of the besieged enclave, Italy said on Monday.

"Extremely intense diplomatic activity for peace is underway because we really want the situation to calm down," foreign minister Antonio Tajani told Rai Isoradio.

"This is to help free the hostages being held by (Palestinian militant group) Hamas and to save Gaza's civilian population," said Tajani.

Hamas say 400,000 of the 1.1 million people who live in northern Gaza 400,000 have headed to the south of the Strip following Israel's order to leave their homes.

Diplomatic efforts are also underway to get food, fuel and water into Gaza after Israel imposed a full blockade last week following the Hamas multi-front attack on 7 October that killed 1,300 people in the Jewish state.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Gaza Tajani diplomacy Israel Hamas war
Vedi anche
News to go
Caltagirone, preside arrestato per violenza sessuale
News to go
Israele-Hamas, nuovi radi a Gaza: ultime news
News to go
Israele, nuovo appello del Papa per la pace
Manovra, domani il via libera in Cdm
News to go
Polonia, si vota per le politiche: è sfida Tusk-Morawiecki
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Salario minimo, Cnel approva documento a maggioranza
News to go
Manovra 2024, lunedì il Consiglio dei Ministri
News to go
Francia, allerta terrorismo: chiuso il Louvre per motivi di sicurezza
News to go
Meteo Italia, bel tempo con le ore contate: in arrivo ciclone Medusa
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Stop ai glitter, Ue vieta vendita di prodotti che li contengono


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza