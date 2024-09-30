Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 10:50
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Interior Ministry, far-right FPO wins elections in Austria with 29.2%

30 settembre 2024 | 10.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The Freedom Party (FPOe, far-right party) won the parliamentary elections in Austria with 29.2% of the votes. The Austrian Interior Ministry announced it. It is the first time since the end of World War II that a far-right party has won an election in Austria.

The Austrian People's Party (OeVP) of Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who led the outgoing government coalition, obtained 26.5% of the vote, the ministry explains. The Austrian People's Party lost 11% of the vote compared to the 2019 elections, while the Freedom Party gained 13% of the preferences.

The Social Democratic Party (SPOe) won 21.1% of the vote, down 0.1 points. The Greens, who were part of the government with the Conservatives, stopped at 8% (down 5.9%) and just above, at 9%, the liberals from Neos.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Austria Partito Popolare Austriaco estrema destra Fpo partito di estrema destra estrema destra
Vedi anche
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza