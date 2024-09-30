Interior Ministry, far-right FPO wins elections in Austria with 29.2%

The Freedom Party (FPOe, far-right party) won the parliamentary elections in Austria with 29.2% of the votes. The Austrian Interior Ministry announced it. It is the first time since the end of World War II that a far-right party has won an election in Austria.

The Austrian People's Party (OeVP) of Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who led the outgoing government coalition, obtained 26.5% of the vote, the ministry explains. The Austrian People's Party lost 11% of the vote compared to the 2019 elections, while the Freedom Party gained 13% of the preferences.

The Social Democratic Party (SPOe) won 21.1% of the vote, down 0.1 points. The Greens, who were part of the government with the Conservatives, stopped at 8% (down 5.9%) and just above, at 9%, the liberals from Neos.