Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
Iran, Australian ambassador summoned for post in support of LGBT+ rights

03 settembre 2024 | 16.01
Redazione Adnkronos
The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Australian ambassador in Tehran, Ian McConville, to protest the publication, on the diplomatic mission's Instagram page, of a post in support of the rights of the LGBT+ community. According to Tehran, it was "offensive content that is contrary to Iranian and Muslim customs and culture".

On Sunday, the Australian embassy in Tehran had supported the rights of the LGBT+ community with a post on the occasion of 'Wear it Purple Day'. "Today and every day, we are committed to creating a supportive environment where everyone, especially young LGBTqi+ people, can feel proud of who they are," the Australian mission wrote on Instagram.

The Tehran ministry's note "strongly condemns the Australian embassy's action". Homosexuality has been considered a crime in Iran since the founding of the Islamic Republic in 1979. The law provides for penalties of up to the death penalty.

