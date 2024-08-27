Iran between threats and 'diplomacy', Tehran's 'big agenda'

A multi-level offensive. The threat of retaliation in the midst of what appears to be a diplomatic offensive. Iran seems engaged in yet another attempt to consolidate its position in the region while fears of a large-scale war continue. And from the Islamic Republic, threats of "revenge" against Israel continue to arrive for the killing, on July 31 in Tehran, of the now former political leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh. The protagonist of the offensive on multiple levels is the new government of the new president, the reformist Masoud Pezeshkian, with his foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, who has to reintroduce himself to the world of interlocutors.

A 'new' head of diplomacy but actually a 'veteran', accustomed to dialogue with the West, with a decisive role in bringing home the 2015 international agreement on the Iranian nuclear program (Jcpoa), now shipwrecked. In recent days, Araqchi seems to have never stopped. According to Iranian media, he spoke with his counterparts in Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Syria and Lebanon, he also heard from Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, and he was also engaged with colleagues from Italy, France, United Kingdom and Germany.

Yesterday in Tehran there was the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, one of the mediating countries in the difficult negotiations to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and on the release of the hostages still held prisoner in the Palestinian enclave since the Hamas attack on 7 October in Israel.

Araqchi and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani discussed cooperation relations between Iran and Qatar and how to develop them, as well as the situation in Gaza. And again with Kuwait he spoke of "expansion" of relations and urged the "promotion of cooperation" with Oman.

To the head of diplomacy in Damascus, with Tehran which in recent years has never failed to show its support for Bashar al-Assad, Araqchi confirmed the support of the Islamic Republic. To the Lebanese Foreign Minister, where Iran supports the Shiite front and historically Hezbollah, he announced his intention to travel to Beirut and his desire to welcome his counterpart to Tehran.

On Sunday on X, Araqchi himself wrote that he had been engaged in the "last 48 hours" with colleagues in the region, explicitly mentioning Egypt (another mediator together with Qatar), Saudi Arabia and Turkey. "Iran's message is clear: our neighbors are our priority - he remarked - We are determined to move towards a strong region. The path to unity passes through dialogue, cooperation, synergy and empathy".

As of yesterday evening, according to Iranian media, in Baghdad there was, among other things, a meeting between the ambassadors of Iran and Turkey following a face-to-face meeting during the day between the Iranian ambassador to Turkey and the Turkish vice president Cevdet Yilmaz.

On the other hand, there are interactions with the West. "In the consultations I had with the foreign ministers of Germany, France and the United Kingdom, the issue of the terrorist act" by Israel was raised and the Islamic Republic's "response" to the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran will be "precise" and "calculated", Araqchi said three days ago in statements reported by the Iranian agency Mehr.

A concept that the minister said he also reiterated to the head of the Farnesina, Antonio Tajani. "Tehran's response to the Israeli terrorist attack in Tehran" will be "commensurate and well-calculated", Araqchi wrote on X after last Sunday's telephone conversation. Tajani asked him to "favor de-escalation in Lebanon and the Red Sea to reduce tensions and to facilitate the Cairo talks". The EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, also asked Araqchi in recent days for a "dialogue" to "reduce tensions in the region".