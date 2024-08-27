Iran: Khamenei opens up to negotiations with the US, 'no barriers but don't trust them'

The Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, did not close the door to the hypothesis of resuming negotiations with the United States on the nuclear program, stressing that there is "no barrier" preventing engagement with the "enemy." However, during a meeting with the newly elected president, the reformist Masoud Pezeshkian, and his ministers, Khamenei - who has the final say on all major issues of the Islamic Republic - renewed his warning "not to trust" America.

"We must not place our hopes in the enemy. For our plans, we should not wait for the approval of our enemies," he said in a video broadcast on state television.

According to observers, however, it is not clear how much leeway Pezeshkian will have, particularly at such a delicate stage in the Middle East in light of the war between Israel and Hamas, the tensions between the Jewish state and Hezbollah, and the announced retaliation by Tehran for the killing of the political leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh.