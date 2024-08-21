Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 15:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Iran: Parliament gives confidence to all ministers proposed by Pezeshkian

21 agosto 2024 | 15.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The Majlis, the Iranian Parliament, at the end of five days of debate has given confidence to all 19 ministers proposed by the president, Masoud Pezeshkian. This was reported by the media of the Islamic Republic, recalling that the president had submitted his list to Parliament on August 11, almost two weeks after the inauguration ceremony.

"For my decisions I will take into account the advice of Parliament", Pezeshkian said in his speech during today's session.

Among the ministers who have obtained the confidence of the Majlis are the new Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, who obtained 244 votes in favor out of 285, and the Oil Minister, Mohsen Paknejad. The deputies also confirmed Farzaneh Sadegh, the first woman in history to hold the position of Minister of Roads and Urban Development.

