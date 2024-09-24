Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Iran, Pezeshkian in Russia in October, bilateral meeting with Putin expected

24 settembre 2024 | 18.24
Redazione Adnkronos
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, currently in New York for the UN General Assembly, will travel to Kazan, Russia, next month to participate in the BRICS summit. This was confirmed by a spokeswoman for the Tehran government, who specified that Pezeshkian will meet with Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit, which will be held from October 22nd to 24th. The spokeswoman added that a "strategic partnership agreement" between Iran and Russia "is almost finalized," without providing further details. This will be Pezeshkian's first visit to Russia since he took office as president in late July.

