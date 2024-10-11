Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 16:00
Iran: Pezeshkian, 'strategic partnership treaty with Russia to be signed on the sidelines of BRICS'

11 ottobre 2024 | 15.51
Redazione Adnkronos
A strategic partnership treaty between Iran and Russia is expected to be signed on the sidelines of the BRICS summit next week in Kazan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced during his first meeting with Vladimir Putin in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, since his election.

"I hope that we will conclude this agreement during the summit with Russia. Our positions are very similar," he said. Bilateral relations are "strategic and sincere" and cooperation "is strengthening every day in the economic and cultural sectors," Pezeshkian added.

The Russian agency Tass specifies that all the procedures necessary for the signing of the Treaty have been completed. Last September 18, Putin approved the draft agreement. And last October 4, the Iranian ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali, said that the document was ready to be signed.

