Iran planning new defense pact with proxies and regional countries

A new defense pact that includes the obligation to provide military, economic and political support to its allies in the event of an attack by Israel or the United States. This is what Iran is thinking of forging with its proxies in the Middle East in light of the ongoing escalation in the region, according to the Tasnim news agency, which cites a draft of the agreement.

The pact, which on paper would involve groups like Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, would aim to create a joint defense structure for the countries and groups that belong to the so-called Iranian-led 'Axis of Resistance'. A sort of anti-Israeli and anti-American network of which, however, no further details are revealed at the moment.