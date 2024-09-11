Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Iran threatens responses to Western sanctions over arms to Russia

11 settembre 2024 | 08.34
Redazione Adnkronos
Iran has threatened to respond to sanctions announced by Western countries against Tehran for its supply of missiles to Moscow. This was announced by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani after the United States, Great Britain, Germany and France announced new sanctions on Iran in relation to its support for Russia in its aggression against Ukraine, while the EU is considering a new package. All measures that, Kanaani said, are part of the West's hostile policy towards Iran and economic terrorism against the Iranian people.

The thesis that ''the Islamic Republic of Iran sold ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation is completely unfounded and false'', the diplomat then stated.

Kanaani then accused the United States, Great Britain, France and Germany of being the main suppliers of arms to Israel and therefore of collaborating in the massacre of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

