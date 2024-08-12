Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
Iran, Vice President Zarif resigns after 11 days

12 agosto 2024 | 12.35
Just 11 days after his appointment, Iranian Vice President Mohammed Javad Zarif resigns. "I am not satisfied with my work and I regret not being able to meet expectations and adequately implement the opinions of the committees' experts or keep the promises made regarding the inclusion of women, young people and ethnic groups", the politician said on X, suggesting that the selection of ministers for Pezeshkian's new cabinet is at the root of his decision. Zarif then announced his intention to return to his university activity.

Appointed Vice President for Strategic Affairs and head of the Steering Committee responsible for selecting candidates for various government ministries and departments, Zarif has suggested that at least seven of the 19 ministers nominated did not match his first choice, suggesting that the final decisions on ministerial appointments did not align with the Council's recommendations. The 19 ministerial candidates presented to Parliament yesterday will be examined by their respective parliamentary committees ahead of the vote of confidence, scheduled for August 17.

Zarif's resignation is the second crisis for Pezeshkian since he took office in late July, following the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Pezeshkian's right-hand man during the presidential election campaign, thanks to his popularity Zarif played a key role in his victory. Foreign Minister from 2013 to 2021, signatory of the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, Zarif was also one of the key figures for Pezeshkian in implementing his new foreign policy line.

 

