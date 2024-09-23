Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 15:00
Iran, wall built with Afghanistan to stop 'illegal' migrants

23 settembre 2024 | 15.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The Iranian army has built a wall over 10 kilometers long on the border with Afghanistan with the aim of stopping illegal migration flows from the Central Asian country. "More than 10 kilometers of wall have been built on the border and we are ready to build another 50 kilometers," said General Nozar Nemati, deputy commander of the army's ground forces, quoted by the Isna news agency.

Iran shares a border of over 900 kilometers with Afghanistan and the Islamic Republic is home to one of the largest refugee populations in the world. The flow of Afghan migrants has increased since the Taliban seized power in August 2021 after the withdrawal of US forces. Tehran has not provided official figures on their number, but MP Abolfazl Torabi estimated that they are "between six and seven million" in total.

The Iranian authorities have recently stepped up their crackdown on "illegal" flows, regularly announcing deportations of migrants. "By blocking the border, we want to control the country's entry and exit points" and "improve security in border areas," Nemati added, while in recent weeks Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni announced that Iran would use barbed wire and moats. full of water, in addition to the wall, to make the border more secure. Furthermore, on 13 September, the spokesman for the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Ebrahim Rezaei, stated that the authorities plan to "expel more than two million illegal citizens in the near future".

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
