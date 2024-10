Iran supports the need for a ceasefire in Lebanon, but this must be ''coordinated'' with the end of fighting in the Gaza Strip. This was stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a press conference in Beirut.

"We support the efforts for a ceasefire on the condition that it is acceptable to the Lebanese people, acceptable to the resistance and, thirdly, that it is synchronized with a ceasefire in Gaza," Araghchi said.