Iranian sources, if no agreement on ceasefire in Gaza, attack

Only a ceasefire agreement in Gaza at the talks scheduled for Thursday could convince Iran to avoid retaliation against Israel for the killing in Tehran of Ismail Haniyeh. This was stated to Reuters by three different Iranian sources, as relayed by the "Times of Israel" and other international media.

One of the sources, who belongs to security, said that Tehran, along with Hezbollah, will launch a direct attack on Israel if the negotiations fail or if there is a perception that the Jewish state is dragging them on. However, the same sources do not specify how long Iran will allow the talks to go on.

Tehran's clarifications come after indications emerged that it would attack Israel before the start of Thursday's negotiations in Doha.