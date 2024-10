Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, is in Cairo today for talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al Sisi and the head of diplomacy, Badr Abdelatty. This is the first visit by a high-ranking Iranian minister to Egypt in over a decade. This is reported by the Qatari newspaper Al Araby Al Jadeed. The mission's objectives also include preparations for a visit by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to the Egyptian capital.