Martedì 26 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:49
Iraq: Kurdistan regional presidency pays respects to Napolitano

26 settembre 2023 | 12.56
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Giorgio Napolitano
Giorgio Napolitano

A delegation from the northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region's president, Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday visited the Italian consulate in Erbil to pay respects to Italy's late emeritus president, Giorgio Napolitano, praising his "leadership and dedication".

"On behalf of @IKRPresident, a delegation from #Kurdistan Region Presidency visited the Italian Consulate in Erbil to convey condolences on the passing of former Italian President Giorgio Napolitano," the regional presidency wrote on X.

"We remember and honour his leadership and dedication to Italy and its global partners," the tweet underlined.

France's president Emmanuel Macron, Italy's top office-bearers and prelate Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi attended Napolitano's lay funeral of at the lower house of parliament on Tuesday.

Napolitano died on Friday aged 98, after receiving treatment at a Rome hospital for two weeks. He was president from 2006 to 2015, during which time he steered the country through a financial crisis and two political crises.

Napolitano was the only former communist to serve as Italy's head of state and the first president to be elected by the parliament to two consecutive mandates.

