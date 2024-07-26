Iraqi Kurdistan grants first Italian language course certificates

Iraq's Kurdistan region has awarded certificates to 17 students who completed a 48-hour remote Italian language course promoted by the Consulate General of Italy at the Catholic University of Erbil, according to a foreign ministry statement.

At a ceremony earlier this week an 'Italian Corner' was also inaugurated at CUE's modern and innovative Vision Library, which contains over 150 books, mainly on art, culture and design provided by Italy's foreign ministry.

Italy's Consul Michele Camerota expressed satisfaction with the enthusiasm found in the young students, which confirms the local community’s interest in Italy and the great reserve of friendliness and attractiveness that Italy can count on, according to a statement.

Camerota confirmed that the Consulate intends to offer other similar courses while a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Catholic University and Italy's Dante Alighieri Society is in the works in order to make the CUE in Erbil a hub for learning the Italian language in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The aim is to offer structural, autonomous courses which are open to everyone wanting to learn more about Italian culture.

CUE president Nazar Shabila said he was flattered by the investment made by the Consulate in what he called a dynamic and inclusive academic reality, which is to become a hub to promote the Italian language in the region.

From Rome, Dante Alighieri Society secretary-general Andrea Vincenzoni underlined the importance of this first step which brings a piece of Italy, made up of culture and language, to an area of the world where Dante was not previously present.

The initiative consolidates cooperation between the foreign ministry and the Dante Alighieri Society, opening up new perspectives, challenges and opportunities, the statement noted.

As well as Camerota, Tuesday's event was attended by the director of CUE' board, Bishop Bashar Warda, Shabil and representatives of the Vision Foundation, with Vincenzoni taking part remotely by video link.