'Irreproachable and modest', this is how Barnier wants his ministers

The ministers of the new French government will have to be ''irreproachable and modest''. This is what the French Prime Minister Michel Barnier told them during a 'government breakfast' at Matignon before the handover. ''Act rather than talk'' and ''act before communicating'' were the guidelines dictated by Barnier, who asked his team ''not to boast, please'' about their work.

Barnier also asked for ''respect for all our fellow citizens and for all political parties'', inviting them to ''listen to everyone''. The Prime Minister then explained that ''this government will be republican, progressive and European''.