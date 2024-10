The IDF has asked Lebanese citizens living in the Bekaa Valley, in eastern Lebanon, to evacuate the area ahead of a new attack against Hezbollah targets. The appeal was issued by the IDF's Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, who shared a map of the buildings to be evacuated via 'X'. Explaining that the IDF will be operating in the area, residents are being asked to stay away from Hezbollah buildings.