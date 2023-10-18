Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 23:12
Israel 'does not seem' to have carried out Gaza hospital strike

18 ottobre 2023 | 20.28
Redazione Adnkronos
Israel 'does not seem' to have carried out Gaza hospital strike

Italy is analysing the evidence, which appear to absolve Israel of responsibility for the deadly bombing of the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, Italy's foreign minister, Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday.

"We are looking into what happened," Tajani told the Tg4 news bulletin.

"But from the evidence from our intelligence services, which we are sharing with other countries, Israel does not appear to be responsible for the Gaza hospital bombing," Tajani said.

At least 500 people were killed in an explosion at al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City at around 7.30pm local time on Tuesday. It was the deadliest strike since war broke out between Hamas and Israel after the militant Palestinian group killed at least 1,400 people in a multi-pronged attack on 7 October.

