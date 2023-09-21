Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 21 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 20:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:28 Borrelli: "Modello Gomorra crea babycriminali"

20:21 Mediobanca, Delfin a bivio: attesa decisione su lista lunga o corta

19:59 Fabrizio Corona ha finito di scontare la pena: "Uomo libero"

19:49 Migranti, gli sbarchi a Lampedusa: i numeri degli ultimi 10 giorni

19:48 Formenti (Confindustria Nautica): "E' salone dei record"

19:44 Roma, si rompe tubatura: traffico in tilt tra Gianicolense e Portuense - Video

19:33 Medici esausti, per oltre 8 su 10 sempre più difficile lavorare nel Ssn

19:32 Crescono i casi di lebbra nel mondo: +24% nel 2022

19:17 Cecchi (Confindustria Nautica): "Grande lavoro dei miei predecessori"

19:03 Caso Grillo jr, domani in aula una delle due presunte vittime

19:02 Migranti Ventimiglia, gli 'invisibili' che attendono il buio per passare il confine

19:01 Guardian incorona Giorgia Meloni: "Uno dei politici più potenti d'Europa"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Israel extends jailed Italo-Palestinian researcher's detention

21 settembre 2023 | 19.11
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy has extended jailed Italo-Palestinian Khaled El Qaisi's custody by a further ten days, Amnesty International Italia wrote on Thursday, appealing for the researcher's "immediate and unconditional" release.

"Detention for Khaled El Qaisi was extended by 11 days. Charges must be filed within a maximum of 3 days from October 1st," the campaign group wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"We continue to demand his immediate and unconditional release," the tweet added.

Several centre-left politicians in Italy have called for El Qaisi's release since he was arrested at the border with Jordan last month while he was on vacation.

El Qaisi will remain in Petah Tikwa jail where he has been interrogated daily without the presence of a lawyer, the Palestinian Documentation Centre association wrote Thursday on its Facebook page.

"Given Khaled's continuing and alarming detention situation and the failure to respect his rights, we once again appeal for his immediate release," the post continued.

El Qaisi is one of the association's founders.

The son an Italian mother and a Palestinian father, El Qaisi grew up in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank and studied at Rome's La Sapienza University.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Israel Italo Palestinian researcher Khaled El Qaisi custody extended
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, rientro a scuola senza restrizioni ma contagi salgono
News to go
Granchio blu, danni per 100 milioni di euro al settore ittico
News to go
Carlo e Camilla a Parigi, cena a Versailles con 180 vip
News to go
Oscar 2024, Garrone: "Speriamo che 'Io Capitano' tocchi il cuore degli americani"
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky da Biden: "Difesa aerea priorità"
News to go
Migranti, ipotesi Cpr a Ventimiglia
News to go
Manovra 2024, proposta legge per Reddito di infanzia e Assegno di gioventù
News to go
Limitazioni tir Brennero, Salvini: "Atto di arroganza dell'Austria, faremo ricorso"
News to go
Caro voli, governo modifica norma: stop a tetto prezzi
News to go
Ucraina, all'Onu duello a distanza tra Lavrov e Zelensky
News to go
Migranti, appello di Meloni all'Onu
News to go
Grecia, oggi sciopero generale
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza