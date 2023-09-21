Israel extends jailed Italo-Palestinian researcher's detention

Italy has extended jailed Italo-Palestinian Khaled El Qaisi's custody by a further ten days, Amnesty International Italia wrote on Thursday, appealing for the researcher's "immediate and unconditional" release.

"Detention for Khaled El Qaisi was extended by 11 days. Charges must be filed within a maximum of 3 days from October 1st," the campaign group wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"We continue to demand his immediate and unconditional release," the tweet added.

Several centre-left politicians in Italy have called for El Qaisi's release since he was arrested at the border with Jordan last month while he was on vacation.

El Qaisi will remain in Petah Tikwa jail where he has been interrogated daily without the presence of a lawyer, the Palestinian Documentation Centre association wrote Thursday on its Facebook page.

"Given Khaled's continuing and alarming detention situation and the failure to respect his rights, we once again appeal for his immediate release," the post continued.

El Qaisi is one of the association's founders.

The son an Italian mother and a Palestinian father, El Qaisi grew up in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank and studied at Rome's La Sapienza University.