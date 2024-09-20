Israel formally contests ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu, 'illegitimate'

Israel has formally challenged as illegitimate the arrest warrant against Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant issued by the International Criminal Court last May, the foreign ministry said.

ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan had asked the court to issue an arrest warrant for Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, Ismail Haniyeh and Diab Ibrahim Al Masri, on charges of war crimes.

Israel disputes the court's jurisdiction on the matter and also complains that Khan violated the court's rules by not offering Israel the opportunity to investigate the allegations. "There has been no other democracy, with an independent and esteemed judicial system such as Israel, that has had to face such discriminatory treatment from the prosecution," pointed out the spokesman for the foreign ministry, Oren Marmorstein.